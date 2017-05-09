What we learned from the Twin Peaks cover story in Variety

Photo via Variety

Smell those trees? Douglas firs! We’re so close to Twin Peaks now, we can smell it, and like any great reunion, we have no idea what’s around the corner. This morning, Variety offered a little clarity with its outstanding Twin Peaks cover story, which featured interviews with director David Lynch, actor Kyle MacLachlan, actress Laura Dern, and Showtime CEO David Nevins.

As expected, there weren’t too many details revealed — and this writer hopes that remains the case until its premiere on May 21st — but there were a few slips of damn good information. Below, we’ve compiled a handful of moments, but you’ll want to read the full story for yourself. Check back with us next week, though, as we’re celebrating the series’ return with a full week of features.

__________________________________________________________

It’s Not Just in Twin Peaks

Given the wider scope, it’s not surprising to hear that, though “Twin Peaks” returned to Snoqualmie, Wash., for some filming, certain storylines in the new season take place outside the Pacific Northwest, and the bulk of the new season was shot in Southern California. “There are different threads in different parts of the U.S.” that eventually converge, Nevins says. “It does not go outside the U.S., but it is in multiple locations in the U.S.”

__________________________________________________________

Start Your Fire Walk with Me Rewatch Now

One last clue from Lynch: The film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, he says, is very important to understanding what’s coming May 21.

__________________________________________________________

Lynch Wishes He Had Directed Every Original Episode

Lynch directed every episode of the drama, which wrapped production a year ago. In a perfect world, he says he would have helmed every installment of the original series. “Not that other directors didn’t do a fine job,” he says. “But when it’s passing through different people, it’s just natural that they would end up with [something] different than what I would do.”

__________________________________________________________

The Future of Filmmaking is Cable TV?

“Feature films are suffering a kind of bad time right now, in my opinion, because the feature films that play in theaters are blockbusters. That seems to fill the theaters, but the art-house cinema is gone. If I made a feature film, it might play in L.A. and New York, a couple of other places, for a week in a little part of a cineplex, and then it would go who knows where. I built [‘Twin Peaks’] to be on the big screen. It will be on a smaller screen, but it’s built for the big screen. You want a feature film to play on a big screen with big sound, utilizing all the best technology to make a world. It’s really tough after all that work to not get it in the theater. So I say that cable television is a new art house, and it’s good that it’s here.”

__________________________________________________________

Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern Filmed Together

Photo by​ Heather Kaplan

“Kyle and I had several scenes, particularly in the car, when we’re talking about the robins,” Dern says. “There’s this very beautiful, hopeful poetry amidst this hellish world they’ve entered.”

“Hellish world” … or strange world? Fans of Blue Velvet should be on alert…