White Reaper’s The World’s Best American Band scorched the Earth upon its arrival in early April. Now, the band has released a video to accompany the title track’s buoyant blend of arena-sized riffs and jubilant handclaps.

The animated clip features artwork from Simon Young, who here presents a fantastical spin on the likes of Heavy Metal Parking Lot and Detroit Rock City. An intoxicated crowd’s pre-show antics are juxtaposed with the band leaving behind the doldrums of life to go play a gig. Somewhere along the way, one fan gets involved with a magical hotdog that turns the concert it one freaky experience. The band itself comes to life when they take the stage near the video’s end in a sequence directed by Aaron Berger. Watch the video above.

Read our interview with the CoSigned band here.

The band has also announced a series of North American dates for this summer, which will find them onstage with the likes of Spoon and Diarrhea Planet.

White Reaper 2017 Tour Dates:

05/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ White Rabbit Cabaret^

05.26 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

05/27 – Maquoketa, IA @ Turnbuckle Comedy & Music Festival

05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

06/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/06 – Washington, DC @ DC9

06/08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

06/11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt @

06/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge @

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern @

06/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room @

06/26 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar @

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour @

06/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar @

06/30 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge @

07/01 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar @

07/29-30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival @

08/26 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst @

08/28 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory $

08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre $

08/31 – Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall $

09/01-03 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl $

09/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

^ w/ Diarrhea Planet

@ w/ Ron Gallo

$ w/ Spoon