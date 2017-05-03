Featured photo by Nina Corcoran
Back in March, Whitney digitally released a 12-inch single featuring two cover songs. One side featured a version of Dolly Parton’s “Gonna Hurry (As Slow As I Can)”, while the other saw the Cosigned indie rockers’ take on Dutch synth-pop duo Lion’s 1975 song “You’ve Got a Woman”. They’ve now shared the video for the latter track, which you can watch above.
The clip follows one man trapped on the trickier side of an affair. He sits at a bar watching his lover play pool with her significant other, all the while dreaming of long drives and motel rendezvous. When he finally gets her away for some time alone, however, the inevitable confrontation looms in his rearview mirror.
The Peter Simonite and Nick Simonite-directed video comes as Whitney have once again expanded their already extensive world tour. The newly added dates are scattered throughout the summer, including stops at Newport Folk Festival, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, and the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Whitney will have physical copies of the covers 12-inch available at their shows ahead of its official June 2nd release via Secretly Canadian. Find their complete itinerary below.
Whitney 2017 Tour Dates:
05/06 – Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College
05/07 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater
05/08 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
05/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/10 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
05/12 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
05/13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/16 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
05/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
05/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
05/27 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios – Midnight Ramble
05/26-28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival
06/04 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz
06/05 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
06/06 – Turin, IT @ Astoria
06/07 – Rome, IT @ Monk
06/08 – Bologna, IT @ Biografilm
06/09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/11 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival
06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/15 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
06/17 – Hilvarenbeek @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken
06/27 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
06/28 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Dance
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/21-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival
07/21-22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club (Waking Windows Detroit)
07/21-25 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/25 – Petaluma, CA @ Lagunitas Brewing Company
07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/03-06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Music Festival
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music And Arts Festival
08/08 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
08/09 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
08/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park (BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival)
08/19-20 – Chiba-shi, Japan @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/27 – Portland, OR @ MusicFestNW presents Project Pabst
^ = w/ Natalie Prass