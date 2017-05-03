Featured photo by​ Nina Corcoran

Back in March, Whitney digitally released a 12-inch single featuring two cover songs. One side featured a version of Dolly Parton’s “Gonna Hurry (As Slow As I Can)”, while the other saw the Cosigned indie rockers’ take on Dutch synth-pop duo Lion’s 1975 song “You’ve Got a Woman”. They’ve now shared the video for the latter track, which you can watch above.

The clip follows one man trapped on the trickier side of an affair. He sits at a bar watching his lover play pool with her significant other, all the while dreaming of long drives and motel rendezvous. When he finally gets her away for some time alone, however, the inevitable confrontation looms in his rearview mirror.

The Peter Simonite and Nick Simonite-directed video comes as Whitney have once again expanded their already extensive world tour. The newly added dates are scattered throughout the summer, including stops at Newport Folk Festival, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, and the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Whitney will have physical copies of the covers 12-inch available at their shows ahead of its official June 2nd release via Secretly Canadian. Find their complete itinerary below.

Whitney 2017 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College

05/07 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater

05/08 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

05/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/10 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

05/12 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

05/13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/16 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

05/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

05/27 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios – Midnight Ramble

05/26-28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/04 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

06/05 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/06 – Turin, IT @ Astoria

06/07 – Rome, IT @ Monk

06/08 – Bologna, IT @ Biografilm

06/09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/11 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival

06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/15 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken

06/27 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/28 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Dance

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/21-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

07/21-22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club (Waking Windows Detroit)

07/21-25 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/25 – Petaluma, CA @ Lagunitas Brewing Company

07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/03-06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Music Festival

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music And Arts Festival

08/08 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

08/09 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

08/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park (BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival)

08/19-20 – Chiba-shi, Japan @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/27 – Portland, OR @ MusicFestNW presents Project Pabst



^ = w/ Natalie Prass