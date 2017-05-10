Photo by​ ​Philip Cosores

​​Wilco are the latest band to contribute to the ongoing Spotify Singles series. As with each band that has taken part in the weekly releases so far, the Chicago favorites recorded one original and one cover song live at Spotify’s New York City studio.

For the digital A-side, they performed Schmilco standout “If I Ever Was a Child”. As for the cover rendition, Jeff Tweedy and co. chose to tackle the Nick Lowe-penned “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding”, which was a hit for Elvis Costello in 1974. Their version slows things down a bit, better suiting it for Tweedy’s less jittery voice. They also add some guitar noodling at the end in place of the piano-thumping outro of Costello’s original.

Spotify users can take a listen to both songs below.

Last month, Tweedy announced a new solo album dubbed Together At Last, apparently the first entry in a series of projects called Loft Acoustic Sessions. Featuring acoustic takes on songs from throughout the singer-songwriter’s career, the record is due out via dBpm Records on June 23rd — the same day Wilco’s fifth Solid Sound Festival kicks off in North Adams, Massachusetts.