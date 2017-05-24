Win a trip to Reeperbahn Festival 2017 in Hamburg, Germany

A2IM (American Association of Independent Music)’s Indie Week offers a chance for independent labels and music industry personnel to talk shop and gain a greater understanding of developing trends through a series of interactive panels, workshops, keynote speeches, and more. This year’s Indie Week will take place in New York City from June 5th through 8th. Consequence of Sound is proud to participate in the festivities by presenting the Reeperbahn Festival Showcase at A2IM Indie Week, which will unfold on June 7th.

An alternating stage setup will serve as host to seven artists, each of whom will enjoy the spotlight across four hours of live performances. Featured acts include Carnival Youth, We Bless This Mess, Leyya, Lydmor, Albin Lee Meldau, Megan Bonnell, and Olivier St. Louis. This year’s event marks Reeperbahn’s second installment of its NYC edition.

In addition to enjoying an evening of music, one special NYC showcase attendee will be selected to win two full registration tickets to Reeperbahn Festival 2017 in Hamburg, Germany, complete with accommodations, courtesy of festival organizers. CoS will provide the selected winners with roundtrip tickets to Hamburg.

Voted the Best European Indoor Festival at last year’s European Festival Awards, Reeperbahn aims to bring together representatives from more than 20 European record labels, management firms, distributors, and more with American media, industry, and fans to help build bridges between the independent scenes of various countries. Set to go down September 20-23, the 2017 edition boasts a lineup of Astronautalis, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Owen Pallett, The Drums, and Waxahatchee, among others.

Here’s how the contest works: Reeperbahn’s NYC showcase during A2IM Indie Week will take place at Pianos this year, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but the only way you can get them is by entering our exclusive ticket giveaway. Of those who enter, 75 CoS readers will be given a chance to attend the showcase; the first 50 to show up will actually get in. One of those final 50 attendees will be selected to win the two all-access Reeperbahn tickets and two roundtrip tickets. Submit your entry below.