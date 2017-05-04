Win tickets to Karoondinha Festival 2017

The smell of summer is in the air. It’s that alluring scent of new blossoms, new love … and new music festivals. Of all the new fests popping up this, few smell as sweet as Karoondinha Music & Arts Festival. Taking place across a 1,600-acre stretch of farmland in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, the inaugural event goes down July 21st-23rd.

For a first year festival, the folks behinds Karoondinha have put together one hell of an impressive lineup. Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Paramore, Odesza, Sturgill Simpson, and The Roots top a bill that also includes Chromeo, Young the Giant, Mavis Staples, Leon Bridges, Alessia Cara, AlunaGeorge, St. Lucia, The Revivalists, Moran James, Caveman, Savoir Adore, Little Hurricane, Hollis Brown, Broods, Jon Bellion, Mikaela Davis, Dillon Francis, Misterwives, Marian Hill, Watsky, The Griswolds, and more.

In addition to the music, Karoondinha will also offer attendees daily yoga sessions, dance workshops, art installations, gourmet food vendors, and even all-water caves tours. It all sounds like a pretty damn solid way to spend a weekend in Pennsylvania, so we want to help one of our lucky readers get there. We’re giving away two (2) pairs of GA passes to Karoondinha 2017, and all you need to do to snag them is fill out the widget below.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.