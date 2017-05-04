Win VIP Passes to Riot Fest 2017

Oh, Riot Fest, why are you so good to us? Year in and year out, you make rioting in Chicago’s Douglas Park seem less like a terrifying, mass, momentary loss of humanity and more like the best damn rock party of the entire summer. When the festival returns on September 15th-17th this year, it looks like that will once more be the case.

Topping the bill is a much-anticipated reunion of punk greats Jawbreaker — alongside Queens of the Stone Age and Nine Inch Nails, no less. And being Riot Fest, it of course just gets more incredible from there: M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, New Order, Prophets of Rage, Paramore, Beastie Boys’ Mike D (spinning a DJ set), TV on the Radio, Bad Brains, Ministry, Death From Above 1979, Peaches, Action Bronson, Vic Mensa, Hot Water Music, Liars, Shabazz Palaces, Gogol Bordello, the Mike Patton-led Dead Cross, The Cribs, Beach Slang, FIDLAR, The Hotelier, and The Orwells.

On top of all that, 10 bands will play one of their seminal albums in full. Acts taking part in the tradition this year include Dinosaur Jr. (1987’s You’re Living All Over Me), Built to Spill (1999’s Keep It Like A Secret), The Mighty Mighty Bosstones (1997’s Let’s Face It), The Lawrence Arms (2006’s Oh, Calcutta!), Bayside (2007’s The Walking Wounded), and Mayday Parade (2007’s A Lesson In Romantics).

It simply doesn’t get any more riotous. Tickets are currently on sale through the festival’s website, but seeing as we love Riot Fest so much here at Consequence of Sound, we’ve decided to spread some of our excitement over to our readers. That’s why we’re giving away two (2) pairs of VIP passes to two lucky winners. To enter, simply complete the widget below.

