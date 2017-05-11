Wind blows, fire burns, and Mondo announces gorgeous vinyl release of The Fifth Element soundtrack

The Fifth Element, Luc Besson’s cult-classic space opera starring Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich, marked it’s 20th anniversary earlier this week. As timing would have it, this year also sees Besson return to the sci-fi genre with the highly anticipated Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, out July 21st. To celebrate both occasions, Mondo has announced a gorgeous vinyl reissue of Eric Serra’s Fifth Element soundtrack.

As The A.V. Club revealed, the remastered score will be available on two different colors of vinyl. One is an orange-striped white vinyl reminiscent of Leeloo’s (Jovovich) iconic outfit, while the other is a “Super Green” pressing limited to just 500 copies. Both versions will be housed in a gorgeous gatefold sleeve with art from London artist Shan Jiang.

(Read: Revisiting the Retro-Futurist Dreams and Nightmares of The Fifth Element)

“The Fifth Element is essential science fiction cinema,” said Mondo Record Label Manager Mo Shafeek. “Not only is the soundtrack responsible for a wildly vast tonal spectrum – you’d be hard pressed to name another film that bounces from comedic montage to straight-faced opera to action-adventure in the span of 15 minutes – but he makes it feel and sound effortless. It is a truly unique listening experience.”

The OST will be available via Mondo’s website beginning May 17th. Check out images of the special release below.

The Fifth Element Mondo Cover Art:

The Fifth Element Mondo Gatefold:

The Fifth Element OST Tracklist:

01. Little Light of Love

02. Mondoshawan

03. Timecrash

04. Korben Dallas

05. Koolen

06. Akta

07. Leeloo

08. Five Millenia Later

09. Plavalaguna

10. Ruby Rap

11. Heat

12. Badaboom

13. Mangalores

14. Lucia Di Lammermoor

15. The Diva Dance

16. Leeloominai

17. A Bomb in the Hotel

18. Mina Hinoo

19. No Cash No Trash

20. Radiowaves

21. Human Nature

22. Pictures of War

23. Lakta Ligunai

24. Protect Life

25. Little Light of Love (End Titles Version)

26. Aknot ! Wot ?