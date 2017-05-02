Yes’ Cruise to the Edge festival cruise announces 2018 lineup

Next year will find Cruise to the Edge, the prog-rock festival cruise put on by recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Yes, celebrate its fifth annual voyage. Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas will set sale on February 3rd from Tampa, Florida and make port in Belize City, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico before returning home on the 8th. As revealed today, a lineup of progressive rock greats will be along for the ride.

Yes will of course headline the festivities alongside Marillion, Steve Hackett of Genesis, Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian of Dream Theater, and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy. Also performing will be Marin Barre of Jethro Tull, Saga, Anathema, Gong, Haken, Glass Hammer, Adrian Belew Power Trio, Lifesigns, Knifeworld, Stick Men with special guest violinist David Cross, Sound Of Contact, Moon Safari, IO Earth, Bad Dreams, Thank You Scientist, and Baraka.

The high seas adventure will be rounded out with photo experiences, Q&A sessions, theme nights, and the oppurtunity for cruisers to play with their favorite prog legends via the CTTE Late Night Live program. Tickets for the 2018 voyage go on sale tomorrow May 3rd via CruiseToTheEdge.com. Find the full lineup and announcement video below.