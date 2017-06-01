$1.5 billion George Lucas Museum approved by Los Angeles City Council

Today, the Los Angeles City Council gave unanimous approval to film legend George Lucas to build his new museum. The planned $1.5 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is set to break ground later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The museum, which will feature space age architecture befitting the creator of the Star Wars universe, will be built at Exposition Park near University of Southern California. Lucas himself is funding much of the project, and the museum will feature selections from Lucas’ personal collection of fine and popular art, as well as ephemera related to his many iconic films.

“The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will add another world-class institution to our city’s cultural landscape, and bring a breathtaking architectural jewel to Exposition Park,” LA mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement, adding, “I am proud to have worked with George Lucas and Mellody Hobson to bring this incredible gift to Los Angeles — and I applaud the City Council for voting to approve a gem for South LA that will touch the lives of Angelenos and visitors for generations to come.”

Check out the futuristic artist rendering of the LMNA above.