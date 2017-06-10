10th anniversary vinyl reissue of The White Stripes’ Icky Thump promises unreleased music, rarities

This month is the 10-year anniversary of The White Stripes’ final album, Icky Thump. Jack White’s Third Man Records is marking the milestone with a deluxe vinyl reissue.

Icky Thump X comprises a “contained explosion” colored vinyl repressing of Icky Thump, as well as b-sides and outtakes from the album’s recording sessions, a polaroid photo book, art prints, and more, all packed housed in a soft-touch coated telescoping box that reproduces the cross of St. Andrew Cross used in the original album’s artwork.

The vinyl repressing of Icky Thump marks the first time the album is available in a color other than black. It also marks the first-ever Vault title manufactured at Third Man’s new Detroit vinyl pressing plant, after it was remastered from the original 1-inch analog tapes in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Read: 10 Years Without The White Stripes)

A second 12-inch vinyl collects all nine of the non-album B-sides, including Beck-produced tracks like “It’s My Fault For Being Famous”, “Cash Grab Complications On The Matter”, and “Honey, We Can’t Afford To Look This Cheap”.

Even more exciting is a third LP dubbed, The Red Demos, a tape of 11 demos recorded before The White Stripes began tracking Icky Thump. As a press release explains, “this would prove to be the ONLY time the band would ever demo an album before recording.” It includes a previously unreleased instrumental called “Monkeys Have It Easy”, which you can preview here. The artwork for The Red Demos depicts a working mock up of the unedited image used on the original album.

Icky Thump X is available exclusively to members of Third Man’s Vault subscription program. The deadline to sign up is July 31st and you can do so here. Check out photos of the package and the full tracklist below.

Icky Thump X Tracklist:

Deluxe Vinyl:

01. Icky Thump

02. You Don’t Know What Love is (You Just Do as You’re Told)

03. 300 M.P.H. Torrential Outpour Blues

04. Conquest

05. Bone Broke

06. Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn

07. St. Andrew (This Battle is in the Air)

08. Little Cream Soda

09. Rag and Bone

10. I’m Slowly Turning Into You

11. A Martyr for My Love for You

12. Catch Hell Blues

13. Effect and Cause

Icky Thump Extras:

01. Tennessee Border (originally by Hank Williams)

02. Baby Brother (originally by Bill Carter and the Rovin Gamblers)

03. You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told) (Frat rock version)

04. A Martyr For My Love For You (Acoustic version)

05. It’s My Fault For Being Famous (prod. Beck)

06. Cash Grab Complications On The Matter (prod. Beck)

07. Honey, We Can’t Afford To Look This Cheap (prod. Beck)

08. Conquest (Acoustic mariachi version) (prod. Beck)

09. Conquista (Spanish language version) (prod. Beck)

The Red Demos:

01. You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)

02. A Martyr For My Love For You

03. Rag and Bone

04. Catch Hell Blues

05. Little Cream Soda

06. Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn

07. Monkeys Have It Easy (Previously unreleased)

08. Bone Broke

09. Icky Thump

10. Conquest

11. 300 MPH Torrential Outpour Blues

Watch the video for “Icky Thump”: