Toy is the forthcoming album from punk rockers A Giant Dog. Due out August 25th through Merge, the Pile follow-up was previously teased with lead single “Photograph” in May. Now, the Austin natives have unboxed “Bendover”, a pleasantly explosive second preview. They’ve also shared a wild Ed Dougherty-directed music video, which features a bunch of fiery pyrotechnics, sleek and sexy leather, hairy headbanging, and even a strange 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque portal.
“From the band’s point of view, the only thing I ever ask of a director is please make us look cool,” A Giant Dog’s Andrew Cashen said of the clip in a press release. “Trust me, we are not cool people, but it is our job to convince people otherwise. After seeing what Ed accomplished with this video, I am fully confident that he has pulled down the curtain and concealed the dorky wizard behind it.”
Check it out for yourself down below.
Toy Tracklist:
01. Get Away
02. Fake Plastic Trees
03. Bendover
04. Toy Gun
05. Lucky Ponderosa
06. Photograph
07. Roller Coaster
08. Angst in My Pants
09. Tongue Tied
10. Hero for the Weekend
11. Making Movies
12. Night Terror
13. Survive