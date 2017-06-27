Toy is the forthcoming album from punk rockers A Giant Dog. Due out August 25th through Merge, the Pile follow-up was previously teased with lead single “Photograph” in May. Now, the Austin natives have unboxed “Bendover”, a pleasantly explosive second preview. They’ve also shared a wild Ed Dougherty-directed music video, which features a bunch of fiery pyrotechnics, sleek and sexy leather, hairy headbanging, and even a strange 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque portal.

“From the band’s point of view, the only thing I ever ask of a director is please make us look cool,” A Giant Dog’s Andrew Cashen said of the clip in a press release. “Trust me, we are not cool people, but it is our job to convince people otherwise. After seeing what Ed accomplished with this video, I am fully confident that he has pulled down the curtain and concealed the dorky wizard behind it.”

Check it out for yourself down below.

Toy Tracklist:

01. Get Away

02. Fake Plastic Trees

03. Bendover

04. Toy Gun

05. Lucky Ponderosa

06. Photograph

07. Roller Coaster

08. Angst in My Pants

09. Tongue Tied

10. Hero for the Weekend

11. Making Movies

12. Night Terror

13. Survive