A Perfect Circle announce North American arena tour for this fall

Photo by Tim Cadiente

Earlier this year, A Perfect Circle returned to the road for their first tour in six years. Now, they’ve announced another leg of North American dates to take place in the fall.

The 27-date outing commences following APC’s appearance at Aftershock Festival and includes several high-profile arena shows in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and Seattle, among cities elsewhere. See the full tour schedule below.

If the band’s recent spring tour is any indication, the forthcoming shows will likely include new music from their forthcoming studio album, their first in 13 years.

A Perfect Circle 2017 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

10/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

10/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/30 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

11/01 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Tidal Theater at Barclays Center

11/04 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

11/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

11/10 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

11/11 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

11/12 – Syracuse, NY @ The OnCenter Arena

11/14 – Montreal, QC @ Laval Centre

11/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

11/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

11/19 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

11/21 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter

11/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum

12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

12/02 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

12/04 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center