A Perfect Circle announce North American arena tour for this fall

Photo by Tim Cadiente
Earlier this year, A Perfect Circle returned to the road for their first tour in six years. Now, they’ve announced another leg of North American dates to take place in the fall.
The 27-date outing commences following APC’s appearance at Aftershock Festival and includes several high-profile arena shows in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and Seattle, among cities elsewhere. See the full tour schedule below.
If the band’s recent spring tour is any indication, the forthcoming shows will likely include new music from their forthcoming studio album, their first in 13 years.
A Perfect Circle 2017 Tour Dates:
10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
10/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
10/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
10/30 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
11/01 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Tidal Theater at Barclays Center
11/04 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
11/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
11/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
11/10 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
11/11 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
11/12 – Syracuse, NY @ The OnCenter Arena
11/14 – Montreal, QC @ Laval Centre
11/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
11/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
11/19 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena
11/21 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter
11/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum
12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
12/02 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
12/04 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center