Action Bronson debuts surreal “Let Me Breathe” video: Watch

A few weeks ago, Action Bronson announced Blue Chips 7000, the third and final installment in his Blue Chips mixtape series, and shared its lead single, “Let Me Breathe”. Now, the Queens rapper has followed up with a surreal, behind-the-scenes-style video for the track.

In the opening of the video, Bam Bam says, “I don’t fucking know how to explain this one” when asked to describe its concept. After a few extras echo his sentiments, the scene moves to the portly rapper taking a piss in the backstage bathroom before kicking a poor stagehand in the balls and pushing him through a fake wall. Following a brief scene of Action Bronson chilling in a monster truck, the scene shifts to him teaching the extras to “dance” as they praise him in documentary style interviews. Meanwhile, a fight also breaks out between the men over 6’7″ burlesque dancer Amazon Ashley.

Watch the outlandish James Larese-directed video above.