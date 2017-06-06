Menu
Aftershock Festival 2017: Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson highlight lineup

Plus: Ozzy Osbourne, Run the Jewels, Mastodon, Gojira, and Eagles of Death Metal

on June 06, 2017, 5:31pm
The Monster Energy Aftershock Festival has announced its 2017 lineup. The two-day event goes down October 21st and 22nd at Discover Park, near downtown Sacramento, California.

Nine Inch Nails and Ozzy Osbourne will each headline a day of the festival. Other notable acts include A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Run the Jewels, Mastodon, Gojira, Eagles of Death Metal, Deap Vally, Code Orange, and Tech N9ne, among others. See the full lineup below.

Additionally, the festival will feature a wine garden curated by A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale starting Friday, June 9th at Noon PT. Visit the festival’s website for more info.

