It hasn’t even been a month yet since Chris Cornell died from an apparent suicide. Since his passing, fans, friends, family, and musicians have been delivering their small tributes all across the world. The latest comes from Chilean-American journeyman musician and producer Alain Johannes.

Johannes has been involved with a number of rock acts in one form or another, having worked with Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, Eagles of Death Metal, Mark Lanegan, and PJ Harvey, among many others. Most pertinently, he produced and played on Cornell’s 1999 solo debut, Euphoria Morning, even touring with the late musician in support of the record. While talking to Chile’s SonarFM radio station about Cornell’s death, Johannes covered Euphoria Morning’s “Disappearing One” in tribute to his late friend. The performance was delivered on an acoustic box guitar, and you can watch the entire thing above.

If you understand Spanish, you can watch Johannes talk about losing Cornell below.