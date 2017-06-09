Despite being a kindly old man who enjoys golf and owns a kitschy restaurant in Phoenix, legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper continues to embrace his gothic persona and dark themes onstage. In May, he reunited in Nashville with his original Alice Cooper Band colleagues in what was said to be a one-off gig. Last night, however, Cooper announced on his radio program, “Nights With Alice Cooper”, that a new album was on the way. It’s called Paranormal and due for release on July 28th via earMUSIC.

Cooper also debuted a new song on his radio show, “Paranoiac Personality”, a straightforward rocker about conspiracy theorists that, in this age of Infowars and Louise Mensch, resonates that much more. A press describes the album as exploring “the fringes of society, the end of the world, encounters with the devil and more.”

Listen to it below.

Two songs off the album were written and recorded with the original members of the Alice Cooper Band. It also features contributions from ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, U2 drummer Larry Mullen, and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover. It was produced by Cooper’s long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin. The LP will also feature six live cuts from a live performance in Columbus, Ohio on May 6th, 2016 with the current Alice Cooper Band.

Cooper is also heading out on a North American tour that includes dates with Deep Purple. Check them the album art and tracklist below, as well as Cooper’s current itinerary for the the tour.

Paranormal Artwork:

Paranormal Tracklist:

01. Paranormal

02. Dead Flies

03. Fireball

04. Paranoiac Personality

05. Fallen In Love

06. Dynamite Road

07. Private Public Breakdown

08. Holy Water

09. Rats

10. The Sound of A

11. Genuine American Girl (with the original Alice Cooper Band)

12. You And All Of Your Friends (with the original Alice Cooper Band)

13. No More Mr. Nice Guy (live in Columbus with the current Alice Cooper Band)

14. Under My Wheels (live in Columbus with the current Alice Cooper Band)

15. Billion Dollar Babies (live in Columbus with the current Alice Cooper Band)

16. Feed My Frankenstein (live in Columbus with the current Alice Cooper Band)

17. Only Women Bleed (live in Columbus with the current Alice Cooper Band)

18. School’s Out (live in Columbus with the current Alice Cooper Band)

Cooper will be on the road throughout the summer, including dates with Deep Purple.

Alice Cooper 2017 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

06/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

06/16 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Amphitheater

06/17 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

06/18 – Airway Heights, WA @ Pepsi Summer Outdoor Concert Series

06/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Theater

06/21 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

06/22 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheater

06/24 – El Paso, TX @ KLAQ Streetfest

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan ^

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek ^

08/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion ^

08/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isletta Amphitheatre ^

08/18 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

08/19 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion ^

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre ^

08/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

08/24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

08/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre ^

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

08/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center ^

08/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Amphitheater ^

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ^

09/02 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre ^

09/03 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

09/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

09/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

^ = w/ Deep Purple