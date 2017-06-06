The last few months have seen alt-J promoting their latest album, Relaxer, with TV performances on both Jimmy Kimmel and The Tonight Show. On Monday, the UK outfit returned to America’s late-night circuit to appear on Conan. The indie rockers rattled off “In Cold Blood” to an entranced crowd. Catch the replay up above.

Relaxer, the band’s third album to date, was released last Friday. Recently, alt-J shared the video for “Adeline” and expanded their lengthy world tour in support of the record. See the video and check out the tour schedule here.