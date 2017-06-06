Photo by Arden Wray
Three years after coming onto the scene with their self-titled debut, Alvvays have announced their return. The Canadian indie outfit will release their sophomore album, Antisocialites, on September 8th via Polyvinyl Records.
The new effort’s 10 tracks find the band diving “back into the deep-end of reckless romance and altered dates,” according to a press release. Such is the case with the lead single, “In Undertow”, a wave of strumming dream pop that crests with a surfy edge. The track finds lead singer Molly Rankin taking a dizzying but pragmatic look at a failing relationship. “You find a wave and try to hold on for as long as you can/ You made a mistake you’d like to erase and I understand,” she sings. “What’s next for you and me?/ I’ll take suggestions/ We toss and turn in undertow/ Time to let go.” Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for Antisocialites are going on here. Find the album art and tracklist ahead.
Antisocialites Album Artwork:
Antisocialites Tracklist:
01. In Undertow
02. Dreams Tonite
03. Plimsoll Punks
04. Your Type
05. Not My Baby
06. Hey
07. Lollipop (Ode to Jim)
08. Already Gone
09. Saved By A Waif
10. Forget About Life
In support of the upcoming release, Alvvays will tour the US this fall, followed by a four-night residency in their hometown of Toronto in mid-December. Check their complete itinerary below.
Alvvays 2017 Tour Dates:
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
08/26 – Belgrave Music Hall @ Leeds, UK
08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
08/28 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
08/29 – Southhampton, UK @ Talking Heads
09/02 – Larmer Tree Garden, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 – Burmingham, UK @ Institute 2
09/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
09/06 – Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon Arms
09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/08 – London, UK @ KoKo
09/09 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
09/11 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
09/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
09/14 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
09/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
09/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
09/30 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival
10/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
10/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
10/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/21 – Pheonix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
10/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/30 – Salt Late City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/31 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/04 -Detroit, MI @ Thalia Hall
12/13 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/14 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/15 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/16 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club