Alvvays announce sophomore album, Antisocialites, share lead single “In Undertow” — listen

Canadian indie outfit has also revealed a fall US tour

on June 06, 2017, 10:55am
Photo by​ ​​Arden Wray

Three years after coming onto the scene with their self-titled debutAlvvays have announced their return.​​ The Canadian indie outfit will release their sophomore album, Antisocialites, on September 8th via Polyvinyl Records.

The new effort’s 10 tracks find the band diving “back into the deep-end of reckless romance and altered dates,” according to a press release. Such is the case with the lead single, “In Undertow”, a wave of strumming dream pop that crests with a surfy edge. The track finds lead singer Molly Rankin taking a dizzying but pragmatic look at a failing relationship. “You find a wave and try to hold on for as long as you can/ You made a mistake you’d like to erase and I understand,” she sings. “What’s next for you and me?/ I’ll take suggestions/ We toss and turn in undertow/ Time to let go.” Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Antisocialites are going on here. Find the album art and tracklist ahead.

Antisocialites Album Artwork:

unnamed 7 Alvvays announce sophomore album, Antisocialites, share lead single In Undertow listen

Antisocialites Tracklist:
01. In Undertow
02. Dreams Tonite
03. Plimsoll Punks
04. Your Type
05. Not My Baby
06. Hey
07. Lollipop (Ode to Jim)
08. Already Gone
09. Saved By A Waif
10. Forget About Life

In support of the upcoming release, Alvvays will tour the US this fall, followed by a four-night residency in their hometown of Toronto in mid-December. Check their complete itinerary below.

Alvvays 2017 Tour Dates:
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
08/26 – Belgrave Music Hall @ Leeds, UK
08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
08/28 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
08/29 – Southhampton, UK @ Talking Heads
09/02 – Larmer Tree Garden, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 – Burmingham, UK @ Institute 2
09/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
09/06 – Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon Arms
09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/08 – London, UK @ KoKo
09/09 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
09/11 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
09/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
09/14 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
09/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
09/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
09/30 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival
10/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
10/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
10/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/21 – Pheonix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
10/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/30 – Salt Late City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/31 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/04 -Detroit, MI @ Thalia Hall
12/13 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/14 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/15 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/16 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

