Photo by​ ​​Arden Wray

Three years after coming onto the scene with their self-titled debut, Alvvays have announced their return.​​ The Canadian indie outfit will release their sophomore album, Antisocialites, on September 8th via Polyvinyl Records.

The new effort’s 10 tracks find the band diving “back into the deep-end of reckless romance and altered dates,” according to a press release. Such is the case with the lead single, “In Undertow”, a wave of strumming dream pop that crests with a surfy edge. The track finds lead singer Molly Rankin taking a dizzying but pragmatic look at a failing relationship. “You find a wave and try to hold on for as long as you can/ You made a mistake you’d like to erase and I understand,” she sings. “What’s next for you and me?/ I’ll take suggestions/ We toss and turn in undertow/ Time to let go.” Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Antisocialites are going on here. Find the album art and tracklist ahead.

Antisocialites Album Artwork:

Antisocialites Tracklist:

01. In Undertow

02. Dreams Tonite

03. Plimsoll Punks

04. Your Type

05. Not My Baby

06. Hey

07. Lollipop (Ode to Jim)

08. Already Gone

09. Saved By A Waif

10. Forget About Life

In support of the upcoming release, Alvvays will tour the US this fall, followed by a four-night residency in their hometown of Toronto in mid-December. Check their complete itinerary below.

Alvvays 2017 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

08/26 – Belgrave Music Hall @ Leeds, UK

08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

08/28 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

08/29 – Southhampton, UK @ Talking Heads

09/02 – Larmer Tree Garden, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Burmingham, UK @ Institute 2

09/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

09/06 – Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon Arms

09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/08 – London, UK @ KoKo

09/09 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

09/11 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

09/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

09/14 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

09/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

09/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

09/30 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival

10/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

10/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

10/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/21 – Pheonix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/30 – Salt Late City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/31 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/04 -Detroit, MI @ Thalia Hall

12/13 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/14 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/15 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/16 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club