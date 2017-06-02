Angel Olsen announces new US tour dates

Photo by Nina Corcoran

Angel Olsen, the singer-songwriter behind the stellar 2016 album My Woman, has lined up a fresh batch of US tour dates. Running from the end of September through late October, the trek visits a handful of Midwest cities like Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and St. Louis. It also features gigs supporting Arcade Fire on their recently announced Infinite Content Tour.

These new dates follow a summer itinerary jam-packed with music festivals, such as Roskilde in Denmark, Sweden’s Way Out West, and FYF Fest in Los Angeles. Find Olsen’s full schedule below.

(Read: Give It Up: Angel Olsen Ditches Sadness and Dives into ’60s Rock)

Angel Olsen 2017 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn Festival Kilbi

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – Feyzin, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

06/06 – Paris, FR @ La Trianon

06/07 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Battery

06/09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/25 – Bialystok, PL @ Halfway Festival

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

07/21-23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/21-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Festival

07/28-30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

07/28-30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts Festival

08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/17-20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/20 – Saint-Malo, FR @ Route du Rock

09/07-10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/28-30 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival

09/30 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

11/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

Revisit the video for My Woman single “Shut Up Kiss Me”: