Angel Olsen announces new US tour dates

Folk songwriter headed for the Midwest, followed by West Coast dates with Arcade Fire

by
on June 02, 2017, 12:40pm
Photo by Nina Corcoran

Angel Olsen, the singer-songwriter behind the stellar 2016 album My Woman, has lined up a fresh batch of US tour dates. Running from the end of September through late October, the trek visits a handful of Midwest cities like Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and St. Louis. It also features gigs supporting Arcade Fire on their recently announced Infinite Content Tour.

These new dates follow a summer itinerary jam-packed with music festivals, such as Roskilde in Denmark, Sweden’s Way Out West, and FYF Fest in Los Angeles. Find Olsen’s full schedule below.

(Read: Give It Up: Angel Olsen Ditches Sadness and Dives into ’60s Rock)

Angel Olsen 2017 Tour Dates:
06/02 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn Festival Kilbi
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/05 – Feyzin, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
06/06 – Paris, FR @ La Trianon
06/07 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Battery
06/09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/25 – Bialystok, PL @ Halfway Festival
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
07/21-23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/21-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival
07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Festival
07/28-30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
07/28-30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts Festival
08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/17-20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/20 – Saint-Malo, FR @ Route du Rock
09/07-10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/28-30 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival
09/30 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
11/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

Revisit the video for My Woman single “Shut Up Kiss Me”:

