Arcade Fire announce 2017 North American tour

Arcade Fire just announced the release of their new album, Everything Now, and shared the title track/lead single. Now, they’ve mapped out the first leg of North American dates for their “Infinite Content Tour.” The lengthy outing kicks off September 5th in the band’s hometown of Montreal and runs until early November. They’ll be joined on the road by an impressive group of opening acts, including Broken Social Scene, Wolf Parade, Angel Olsen, Phantogram, and more.

Prior to that, Arcade Fire will spend the summer playing a series of shows and festivals across the UK and Europe, as well as headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza. See the full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Everything Now, co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, is out July 28th through Columbia Records.

Arcade Fire 2017 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/05 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere

06/07 – Scunthorpe, UK @ Baths Hall

06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Corn Exchange

06/10 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival

06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/19 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide

07/04 – London, UK @ York Hall

07/05 – London, UK @ York Hall

07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes Festival

07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer

07/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charreus

07/17 – Milan, IT @ City Season Festival

07/18 – Florence, IT @ City Season Festival

07/19 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

09/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

09/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^%

09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center ^

09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena *

09/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome *

09/23 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami *

09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena *

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

10/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

10/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum #

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #

10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena $

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena $

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum $

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center $

10/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01 – Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre +

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

12/15-16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Festival BUE

* = w/ Wolf Parade

^ = w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band

% = w/ Grandmaster Flash

# = w/ Phantogram

$ = w/ Angel Olsen

+ = w/ Broken Social Scene

Watch the video for “Everything Now”: