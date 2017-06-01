Arcade Fire announce 2017 North American tour

Photo by Guy Aroch
Arcade Fire just announced the release of their new album, Everything Now, and shared the title track/lead single. Now, they’ve mapped out the first leg of North American dates for their “Infinite Content Tour.” The lengthy outing kicks off September 5th in the band’s hometown of Montreal and runs until early November. They’ll be joined on the road by an impressive group of opening acts, including Broken Social Scene, Wolf Parade, Angel Olsen, Phantogram, and more.
Prior to that, Arcade Fire will spend the summer playing a series of shows and festivals across the UK and Europe, as well as headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza. See the full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Everything Now, co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, is out July 28th through Columbia Records.
Arcade Fire 2017 Tour Dates:
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/05 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere
06/07 – Scunthorpe, UK @ Baths Hall
06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Corn Exchange
06/10 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival
06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/19 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide
07/04 – London, UK @ York Hall
07/05 – London, UK @ York Hall
07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes Festival
07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer
07/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charreus
07/17 – Milan, IT @ City Season Festival
07/18 – Florence, IT @ City Season Festival
07/19 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
09/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
09/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^%
09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^
09/16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center ^
09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena *
09/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome *
09/23 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami *
09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena *
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
10/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #
10/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #
10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum #
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #
10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena $
10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena $
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum $
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center $
10/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/01 – Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre +
11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
12/15-16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Festival BUE
* = w/ Wolf Parade
^ = w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band
% = w/ Grandmaster Flash
# = w/ Phantogram
$ = w/ Angel Olsen
+ = w/ Broken Social Scene
Watch the video for “Everything Now”: