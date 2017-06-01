Arcade Fire debut new song “Creature Comfort” at Primavera Sound warmup show: Setlist + Video

Photo by @nadbrodle / Instagram
This afternoon, Arcade Fire announced a new album called Everything Now, released a video for the album’s lead single/title track, and mapped out an extensive supporting tour. But they weren’t done there. The band also hit the stage in Barcelona for a surprise warm-up show in advance of their headlining appearance at Primavera Sound this weekend. In addition to performing “Everything Now” for the first time, they debuted a second new track called “Creature Comfort”. Watch fan-shot footage below.
You can find the full setlist below, and/or see Arcade Fire live and in-person beginning in September when they embark on that aforementioned tour.
Setlist:
Everything Now
Haïti
Here Comes the Night Time
No Cars Go
Ready to Start
Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
Reflektor
Afterlife
We Exist
Creature Comfort
Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)
Rebellion (Lies)