Photo by Philip Cosores

Arcade Fire continue to preview their upcoming album from the live stage. During a concert in Scunthorpe, England on Wednesday, the band debuted a new song called “Signs of Life”. It’s our third preview of Everything Now following the album’s title track and “Creature Comfort”, both of which received their live debut at Primavera Sound last weekend. Watch fan-shot footage of “Signs of Life” below.

Also during tonight’s gig, Arcade Fire played the Neon Bible track “Black Mirror” for the first time since 2008. Neon Bible’s title track and “In the Backseat” also recently returned to the band after nearly a decade.

.@jolspencer Arcade Fire: Signs of Life debut https://t.co/M97ANWSQHX — Arcade Fire tube 🌐 (@ArcadeFiretube) June 7, 2017

Setlist:

Everything Now

Haïti

Here Comes the Night Time

No Cars Go

Black Mirror (First performance since 2008)

Neon Bible

Ready to Start

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels) (Tour debut)

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Reflektor

Afterlife

We Exist

Creature Comfort

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Rebellion (Lies)

Wake Up

Signs of Life (Live Debut)

Arcade Fire’s “Infinite Content Tour” resumes tomorrow night in Edinburgh; see the upcoming itinerary here. Everything Now, co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, is out July 28th.