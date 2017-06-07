Photo by Philip Cosores
Arcade Fire continue to preview their upcoming album from the live stage. During a concert in Scunthorpe, England on Wednesday, the band debuted a new song called “Signs of Life”. It’s our third preview of Everything Now following the album’s title track and “Creature Comfort”, both of which received their live debut at Primavera Sound last weekend. Watch fan-shot footage of “Signs of Life” below.
Also during tonight’s gig, Arcade Fire played the Neon Bible track “Black Mirror” for the first time since 2008. Neon Bible’s title track and “In the Backseat” also recently returned to the band after nearly a decade.
Setlist:
Everything Now
Haïti
Here Comes the Night Time
No Cars Go
Black Mirror (First performance since 2008)
Neon Bible
Ready to Start
Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels) (Tour debut)
Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
Reflektor
Afterlife
We Exist
Creature Comfort
Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)
Rebellion (Lies)
Wake Up
Signs of Life (Live Debut)
Arcade Fire’s “Infinite Content Tour” resumes tomorrow night in Edinburgh; see the upcoming itinerary here. Everything Now, co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, is out July 28th.