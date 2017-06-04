Arcade Fire dust off “Neon Bible” and “In the Backseat” at Primavera Sound: Video + Setlist

Photo by Philip Cosores

Following a surprise warmup show on Thursday, Arcade Fire took the stage at Primavera Sound on Saturday for their proper headlining performance. In addition to showcasing “Everything Now” and “Creature Comfort” from their forthcoming album Everything Now, the band dusted off two past favorites. “Neon Bible” was performed live for the first time since 2008, and “In the Backseat” returned to the band’s setlist after seven years. Watch fan-shot footage and see the night’s full setlist below.

Everything Now, the band’s fifth album, is out July 28th. The album was produced by Arcade Fire, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, and Pulp’s Steve Mackey, with co-production by Markus Dravs.

Setlist:

Wake Up

Everything Now

Haïti

Here Comes the Night Time

No Cars Go

Intervention

Neon Bible (First live performance since 2008)

The Suburbs

The Suburbs (Continued)

In the Backseat (First live performance since 2010)

Ready to Start

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains) (‘Damian Taylor Remix’ intro)

Reflektor

Afterlife

We Exist (w/ ‘I Give You Power’ snippet intro)

Creature Comfort

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Rebellion (Lies)

Encore:

Windowsill