Arcade Fire dust off “Neon Bible” and “In the Backseat” at Primavera Sound: Video + Setlist

Following a surprise warmup show on Thursday, Arcade Fire took the stage at Primavera Sound on Saturday for their proper headlining performance. In addition to showcasing “Everything Now” and “Creature Comfort” from their forthcoming album Everything Now, the band dusted off two past favorites. “Neon Bible” was performed live for the first time since 2008, and “In the Backseat” returned to the band’s setlist after seven years. Watch fan-shot footage and see the night’s full setlist below.
Everything Now, the band’s fifth album, is out July 28th. The album was produced by Arcade Fire, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, and Pulp’s Steve Mackey, with co-production by Markus Dravs.
Setlist:
Wake Up
Everything Now
Haïti
Here Comes the Night Time
No Cars Go
Intervention
Neon Bible (First live performance since 2008)
The Suburbs
The Suburbs (Continued)
In the Backseat (First live performance since 2010)
Ready to Start
Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains) (‘Damian Taylor Remix’ intro)
Reflektor
Afterlife
We Exist (w/ ‘I Give You Power’ snippet intro)
Creature Comfort
Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)
Rebellion (Lies)
Encore:
Windowsill