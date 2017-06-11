Photo by Philip Cosores

With a new album called Everything Now on the way, Arcade Fire have been on a roll lately. Last week, they performed the lead single “Everything Now” for the first time, debuted “Creature Comfort” at Primavera Sound, and followed that up by unveiling “Signs of Life” just days later. On Thursday night, the band took some time to have a little fun as their concert in Edinburgh, Scotland spilled out into the Corn Exchange’s lobby.

To surprise fans who were still buzzing after the night’s show, the indie rockers marched out into the foyer for an impromptu jam. If that weren’t enough, they even handed out cups of water to thirsty fans. As one Redditor enthusiastically pointed out, the band is “livin what they’re preachin! Connect, experience, savor those moments with your community and friends, and make damn good music.”

Watch the fan-shot footage below.

Arcade Fire is currently trekking across the UK and Europe ahead of their lengthy “Infinite Content Tour”, where they’ll be joined on the road by a star-studded roster of opening acts, including Broken Social Scene, Wolf Parade, Angel Olsen, Phantogram, and more. Check out the full schedule here.

Everything Now, co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, is out July 28th through Columbia Records.

Setlist

Wake Up (Acoustic)

Everything Now

Signs of Life

Here Comes the Night Time

Haïti

Rebellion (Lies)

No Cars Go

Neon Bible

Suburban War

Month of May (Tour debut)

Ready to Start

Reflektor

Afterlife

We Exist

Creature Comfort

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains) [‘Damian Taylor Remix’ intro]