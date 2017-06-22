Last week, Arcade Fire unveiled their latest single, “Creature Comfort”, via a flashy, strobe-filled video directed by Tarik Mikou. Through their “content division” Everything Now, they’ve now released a second, alternate version stylized to look like VH1’s infamous Pop-Up Videos of the 90’s. The provided anecdotes are mostly fake, but very funny.
“Creature Comfort” is taken from Everything Now, out July 28th. The album was co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and also features the previously revealed title track. They recently announced an extensive North American tour in support of the release.