Arcade Fire made a pop-up video for “Creature Comfort” — watch

The Tarik Mikou-directed clip offers up funny but mostly fake andecdotes

by
on June 22, 2017, 11:56am
0 comments

Last week, Arcade Fire unveiled their latest single, “Creature Comfort”, via a flashy, strobe-filled video directed by Tarik Mikou. Through their “content division” Everything Now, they’ve now released a second, alternate version stylized to look like VH1’s infamous Pop-Up Videos of the 90’s. The provided anecdotes are mostly fake, but very funny.

“Creature Comfort” is taken from Everything Now, out July 28th. The album was co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and also features the previously revealed title track. They recently announced an extensive North American tour in support of the release.

