Last week, Arcade Fire unveiled their latest single, “Creature Comfort”, via a flashy, strobe-filled video directed by Tarik Mikou. Through their “content division” Everything Now, they’ve now released a second, alternate version stylized to look like VH1’s infamous Pop-Up Videos of the 90’s. The provided anecdotes are mostly fake, but very funny.

“Creature Comfort” is taken from Everything Now, out July 28th. The album was co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and also features the previously revealed title track. They recently announced an extensive North American tour in support of the release.

Including the OFFICIAL version of the "Creature Comfort" video, approved by @EverythingNowCo! https://t.co/TX10YUDhEH — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) June 22, 2017