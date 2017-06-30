Arcade Fire share new single “Signs of Life”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this month, Arcade Fire debuted a new song called “Signs of Life” during a concert in London. The band has now unveiled the studio version of the funky, synth-laden track. Listen in below.

“Signs of Life” marks the third track we’ve from the Canadian outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album, Everything Now. It follows “Creature Comfort” and the title track, “Everything Now”. Co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, Everything Now is due out July 28th through Columbia Records. Check out the newly revealed tracklist below.

Arcade Fire will tour extensively behind the release, and you can find their complete itinerary here.

Everything Now Tracklist:

01. Everything_Now (continued)

02. Everything Now

03. Signs of Life

04. Creature Comfort

05. Peter Pan

06. Chemistry

07. Infinite Content

08. Infinite_Content

09. Electric Blue

10. Good God Damn

11. Put Your Money on Me

12. We Don’t Deserve Love

13. Everything Now (continued)