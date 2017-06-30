Arcade Fire share new single “Signs of Life”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores
Earlier this month, Arcade Fire debuted a new song called “Signs of Life” during a concert in London. The band has now unveiled the studio version of the funky, synth-laden track. Listen in below.
“Signs of Life” marks the third track we’ve from the Canadian outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album, Everything Now. It follows “Creature Comfort” and the title track, “Everything Now”. Co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, Everything Now is due out July 28th through Columbia Records. Check out the newly revealed tracklist below.
Arcade Fire will tour extensively behind the release, and you can find their complete itinerary here.
Everything Now Tracklist:
01. Everything_Now (continued)
02. Everything Now
03. Signs of Life
04. Creature Comfort
05. Peter Pan
06. Chemistry
07. Infinite Content
08. Infinite_Content
09. Electric Blue
10. Good God Damn
11. Put Your Money on Me
12. We Don’t Deserve Love
13. Everything Now (continued)