Photo by ​Philip Cosores

During a performance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound earlier this month, Arcade Fire debuted a brand new song called “Creature Comfort”. Today, the Montreal-bred indie rockers have unveiled the studio version of the song. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music.

“On and on, I don’t now what I want!” Win Butler and Régine Chassagne yelp out on the rallying track, which also features stomping drums and the low hum of buzzy, zipping synths. While previous single “Everything Now” saw Arcade Fire get their ABBA on, this latest one retains a bit of that ole Bruce Springsteen spirit they’ve become known for.

“Creature Comfort” is taken from Everything Now, Arcade Fire’s upcoming album co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter (July 28th). On Tuesday, the group teased the single with an odd ad for cereal made with Ritalin.