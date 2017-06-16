Following its live debut at Primavera Sound earlier this month, Arcade Fire have released the studio version of “Creature Comfort”. The single hit streaming services late last night, and now the band has shared its corresponding music video.

In anticipation of the single’s release, Arcade Fire teased “Creature Comfort” with ads for a Ritalin cereal, and actual cereal boxes were hidden around Dublin. Some might have thought this was a hint at the video for the track, but just like the nutritional information on the boxes, it was all a red herring. There’s no breakfast food involved here; rather, it’s something of a cross between a lyric video and a performance clip, with the band standing in a large, nondescript room wearing gold outfits. Lights and strobes flash around them in every direction, and Win Butler even sings into a light stick. Below him, the lyrics scroll by like a Times Square newsfeed, while the strip above follows along to Régine Chassagne’s parts. Watch above.

“Creature Comfort” is taken from Everything Now, out July 28th. The album was co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and also features the previously revealed title track.