Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler remixes Beak>’s “Sex Music” — listen

"Sex Music (Win Butler’s ‘Knight Rider’ Remix)" is the B-side to the group's new 7-inch vinyl single

by
on June 08, 2017, 4:15pm
0 comments

Portishead co-founder Geoff Barrow has revived his experimental project with Billy Fuller and Will Young, BEAK>, for a new single called “Sex Music”. With the 7-inch vinyl due out tomorrow, BEAK> has now shared the single’s B-side, a remix of the song by Win Butler of Arcade Fire.

Cheekily entitled “Sex Music (Win Butler’s ‘Knight Rider’ Remix)”, Butler’s interpretation slightly rearranges the original’s bassline and brings the synths to the forefront. It also cuts down the running time from roughly 4 minutes to just under 3 minutes. Take a listen below.


BEAK> will embark on an European jaunt on Friday, which include a few dates with Arcade Fire. See their tour itinerary here. Ahead of Arcade Fire’s July release of their new album, Everything Now, you can find their lengthy show schedule here.

Previous Story
Modern Baseball’s Jake Ewald announces new Slaughter Beach, Dog EP, shares “Building the Ark” — listen
No comments
More Stories