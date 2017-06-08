Portishead co-founder Geoff Barrow has revived his experimental project with Billy Fuller and Will Young, BEAK>, for a new single called “Sex Music”. With the 7-inch vinyl due out tomorrow, BEAK> has now shared the single’s B-side, a remix of the song by Win Butler of Arcade Fire.

Cheekily entitled “Sex Music (Win Butler’s ‘Knight Rider’ Remix)”, Butler’s interpretation slightly rearranges the original’s bassline and brings the synths to the forefront. It also cuts down the running time from roughly 4 minutes to just under 3 minutes. Take a listen below.

BEAK> will embark on an European jaunt on Friday, which include a few dates with Arcade Fire. See their tour itinerary here. Ahead of Arcade Fire’s July release of their new album, Everything Now, you can find their lengthy show schedule here.