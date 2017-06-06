Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert raised $13 million for the Red Cross

Photo via Instagram

On Sunday, Ariana Grande returned to Manchester, England for her “One Love Manchester”, an all-star benefit concert supporting victims of last month’s horrific terror attack outside the Manchester Arena. The night certainly delivered on the musical end, featuring performances from the likes of Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, and Justin Bieber. Most importantly, the event succeeded in raising over $13 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The British Red Cross confirmed the concert has raised over 10 million pounds, or about $13 million. Two million pounds (over $2.5 million) alone were raised during the 3-hour benefit through text and online donations. All net ticket proceeds go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, in aid of grieving families and victims of the attack.

The 50,000 people in attendance and viewers watching the BBC live stream witnessed several notable collaborations. Williams teamed up with Mumford for Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” and performed “Happy” with Cyrus. Liam Gallagher and Coldplay also played a joint rendition of Oasis’ “Live Forever”, while Coldplay’s Chris Martin covered “Don’t Look Back in Anger” with Grande. To close out the show, every act joined Grande on stage to perform her song “One Last Time”, which she re-released this week as a charity single in aid of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Below, watch Gallagher and Coldplay’s performance of “Live Forever”: