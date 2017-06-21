On September 15th, Ariel Pink will return with a new album called Dedicated to Bobby Jameson. Due through Mexican Summer, it serves as the official follow-up to 2014’s acclaimed pom pom and comes after a handful of collaborations with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Theophilus London, and Weyes Blood.

The title of the 13-track effort “makes a direct and heartfelt reference to a real-life L.A. musician, long presumed dead, who resurfaced online in 2007 after 35 reclusive years to pen his autobiography and tragic life story in a series of blogs and YouTube tirades,” according to a press statement. Reflecting on Jameson, who passed away in 2015, Pink said, “His book and life resonated with me to such a degree that I felt a need to dedicate my latest record to him.”

As for the record itself, its narrative arc aptly begins with a death. “We follow the protagonist through a battery of tests and milestones, the first of which sees him reborn into life out of death,” Pink explains. “From there, he seesaws his way between the innocent love and the rock-solid edifice of childhood-worn trauma that together constitute his lifelong initiation into the realm of artifice and theatrical disposability.”

Along with the LP news, the lo-fi/psych pop artist has shared a new video for the single “Another Weekend”. Pink himself stars in the hazy visuals, which were helmed by Lorde and The Weeknd director Grant Singer. Check it out below, followed by the album artwork and full tracklist.

Dedicated to Bobby Jameson Album Artwork:

Dedicated to Bobby Jameson Tracklist:

01. Time to Meet Your God

02. Feels Like Heaven

03. Death Patrol

04. Santa’s in the Closet

05. Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

06. Time to Live

07. Another Weekend

08. I Wanna Be Young

09. Bubblegum Dreams

10. Dreamdate Narcissist

11. Kitchen Witch

12. Do Yourself a Favor

13. Acting (feat. Dam-Funk)

In support of Bobby Jameson, Pink will tour North America in the fall.

Ariel Pink 2017 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

10/14-16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Venue

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/31 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

11/02 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/04 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

11/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/12 – Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Festival

11/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/15 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

11/16 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD