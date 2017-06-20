Last week, ASAP Ferg jump-started his #TraplordTuesday music series in truly epic fashion with the release of four (!) brand new songs: “Nia Long”, “Aw Yea”, “Furious Ferg”, and “Plain Jane”. The ASAP Mob rapper is back today with even more material in tow in the form of a fresh cut called “Tango”.

A more melancholy and introspective track than we’re used to from Ferg, it features lines about the deaths of his father as well as ASAP Mob co-founder ASAP Yams. The song also features a couple of guest bars from Kanobby.

Take a listen below.

In an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Ferg also revealed some details about his new project, Still Striving, which is tentatively scheduled to drop in August. The follow-up to 2016’s Always Strive and Prosper will boast cameo appearances from ASAP Rocky, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, and Meek Mill, and a new remix of his Remy Ma collaboration “East Coast”.