ASAP Mob co-founders ASAP Ferg and ASAP Rocky traded bars and lovers on their latest collaborative single “Wrong”. Now, Ferg is looking to take the spotlight for himself with “Nia Long”, a new solo track named after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Boyz n the Hood actress.

Over booming bass and throwback record scratch samples, courtesy of Rae Sremmurd producer HighDefRazjah, we hear Ferg reference 2Pac and proudly boast about a female companion who likes to “swing along” on his “ding-a”… you get the picture. Stream it below.

According to a post on Facebook, “Nia Long” looks to be the first installment in Ferg’s relaunched #TrapLordTuesday series. For more of the Harlem rapper, revisit “East Coast”, his joint track with Remy Ma.