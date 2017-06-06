Menu
ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg reveal new video for “Wrong” — watch

In which the Harlem rappers are surrounded by their *many* lady friends

on June 06, 2017, 2:05pm
Earlier this year, ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg joined forces on a single called “Wrong”. Now, the ASAP Mob co-founders have unboxed its corresponding music video.

Set in an old, abandoned church, the clip finds both Harlem rappers exchanging verses while accompanied by their *many* lady friends. The track’s about Rocky and Ferg’s philandering ways, so the large female presence (all wearing innocent white outfits), coupled with Rocky’s choice of wardrobe (a t-shirt featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s famous Lemonade-sampled quote, “We should all be feminists”), is an interesting touch. Perhaps they really do feel bad about all the cheating they do. Check it out above.

“Wrong” is rumored to be off the follow-up to ASAP Mob’s 2016 project, Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends

