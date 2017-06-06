Earlier this year, ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg joined forces on a single called “Wrong”. Now, the ASAP Mob co-founders have unboxed its corresponding music video.

Set in an old, abandoned church, the clip finds both Harlem rappers exchanging verses while accompanied by their *many* lady friends. The track’s about Rocky and Ferg’s philandering ways, so the large female presence (all wearing innocent white outfits), coupled with Rocky’s choice of wardrobe (a t-shirt featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s famous Lemonade-sampled quote, “We should all be feminists”), is an interesting touch. Perhaps they really do feel bad about all the cheating they do. Check it out above.

“Wrong” is rumored to be off the follow-up to ASAP Mob’s 2016 project, Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends.