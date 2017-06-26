Menu
ASAP Rocky joins Mary J. Blige to perform “Love Yourself” at 2017 BET Awards

Just hours after being jumped at a bar, the New York City rapper delivers his promised onstage appearance

on June 25, 2017, 10:28pm
In the early hours of Sunday morning, ASAP Rocky reportedly got into a brawl at Los Angeles’ 1 OAK club. The rapper was singing “Happy Birthday” to his friend Kendrick Lamar when he was jumped by an unknown man, according to Washington, DC’s ABC 7. No body was injured — no one was even arrested — and Rocky proved that he could shake off the fracas by going through with his performance at the BET Awards. The young New York MC joined Mary J. Blige to perform their recent collaboration, “Love Yourself”, from her 2017 album, Strength of a Woman. She also sang “Set Me Free”. Watch the full replay above.

