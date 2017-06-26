Atlanta’s Music Midtown reveals 2017 lineup: Bruno Mars, Mumford & Sons, Future to headline

Atlanta’s Music Midtown has revealed its 2017 lineup. The annual music festival goes down September 16th-17th at Piedmont Park.

The lineup is headlined by Bruno Mars, Mumford and Sons, Future, and Blink-182. Other noteworthy acts include HAIM, Weezer, Young the Giant, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Two Door Cinema Club, Tove Lo, Lizzo, The Naked and Famous, Dua Lipa, Circa Waves, Hiss Golden Messenger, Coin, and more. See the full lineup poster below.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale through the festival’s website.