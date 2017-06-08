In recent weeks, the surviving members of Audioslave have twice paid tribute to their singer Chris Cornell.Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk first played an instrumental version of “Like a Stone” in rehearsal, and later recruited System of a Down’s Serj Tankian to provide vocals for a rendition performed during Prophets of Rage’s set at Rock im Park Festival. Prophets of Rage were back on stage in Berlin Wednesday night, and the trio once again honored their fallen comrade. This time, as the band kicked into a performance of “Like a Stone”, a single spotlight shined down on an empty microphone placed at the center of the stage. The gathered audience responded by singing along to the song’s lyrics. Watch fan-shot footage of the special moment below (via Alternative Nation).
Audioslave members perform “Like a Stone” as spotlight shines down on empty microphone — watch
An emotional tribute to the band's late singer, Chris Cornell
by Alex Young
on June 08, 2017, 1:18am
