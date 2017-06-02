Beach Fossils release new album Somersault: Stream/download

Photo by Kohei Kawashima

Today, Beach Fossils celebrate the release of their latest album, Somersault. Apple Music and Spotify users can listen to the full effort down below.

The follow-up to 2013’s Clash the Truth serves as the band’s third LP overall. Coming via frontman Dustin Payseur’s own Bayonet Records, its 11 tracks find the Brooklyn indie rockers channeling “years of experimentation into expansion and reinvention.” Among the new elements that’ve been folded into the usual Beach Fossils mix: piano, saxophone, harpsichord, and even flute. Special guests Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Memphis rapper Cities Aviv also add different textures to the record.

In a recent interview with The FADER, Payseur discussed some of the themes behind Somersault and how the album fits in with the rest of the group’s catalog:

“I remember reading once that William S. Burroughs considered all of his books part of one universe, and one story. They work all together; they’re not really separate. That’s what the songs that I’ve written for Beach Fossils are like. A very consistent theme throughout is me being open and honest about my personal life. It’s about my life, and about my friends.

I think this one is me being more open about my own shortcomings and flaws. And kind of like, dealing with that. I’m not offering any sort of answer or solution — it’s just me, how I’m living now. These are the things I’m dealing with, with people in my life right now. It’s open and honest in a different way.”

Somersault Album Artwork:

Somersault Tracklist:

01. This Year

02. Tangerine (feat. Rachel Goswell)

03. Saint Ivy

04. May 1st

05. Rise (feat. Cities Aviv)

06. Sugar

07. Closer Everywhere

08. Social Jetlag

09. Down The Line

10. Be Nothing

11. That’s All For Now