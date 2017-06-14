Beach House will release their B-Sides and Rarities collection on June 30th via Sub Pop/Bella Union. Among the 14 tracks are a pair of never-before-heard songs from the Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars sessions, “Baseball Diamond” and “Chariot”. The latter track was shared last month, and today its video has been revealed.

Beach House’s own Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally directed the clip, which features a visual collage of found footage. Scenes of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Onassis play alongside images of Marilyn Monroe performing for the troops. There are also shots of airplanes soaring the skies and an old Western film. All of the footage is being screened for a silent audience at the Parkway Theatre in Baltimore. According to a press release, the video “is a rumination on the creation, cultivation, and confusion of narratives in media.”

Check out the clip above. Pre-orders for B-Sides and Rarities are going on here.

B-Sides and Rarities Tracklist:

01. Chariot

02. Baby

03. Equal Mind

04. Used to Be (2008 Single Version)

05. White Moon (iTunes Session Remix)

06. Baseball Diamond

07. Norway (iTunes Session Remix)

08. Play the Game (Queen Cover)

09. The Arrangement

10. Saturn Song

11. Rain in Numbers

12. I Do Not Care For The Winter Sun

13. 10 Mile Stereo (Cough Syrup Remix)

14. Wherever You Go