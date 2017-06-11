Beck to open U2’s Joshua Tree fall tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

U2 recently extended their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour into the fall with a new leg of US tour dates. Now, it’s been revealed that Beck will open these shows.

Prior to joining U2, Beck will play a string of headlining shows in July and August, including festival appearances at Telluride’s Ride Festival and Portland’s Musicfest NW Presents Project Pabst.

Beck has been hyping a new album for over a year now, which he’s teased with the release of a trio of singles: “Wow”, “Dreams”, and “Up All Night”. Still no word on when the as-yet-untitled LP will surface.

Beck 2017 Tour Dates:

07/09 – Telluride, CO @ Ride Festival

07/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

07/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

08/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

08/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Intersteller Rodeo

08/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

08/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee

08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

08/25 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Musicfest NW Presents Project Pabst

09/03 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *

09/05 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field *

09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium *

09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *

09/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium *

09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center *

09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium *

# = w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band

^ = w/ Thundercat

* = w/ U2

U2 2017 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Miami, Fl @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ^

06/16 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium ^

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field #

06/20 – Washington, DC @ FedExField #

06/23 – Toronto, ONT @ Rogers Centre #

06/25 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium #

06/28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

06/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

07/01 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium ^

07/08 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %

07/09 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %

07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympic Stadium %

07/15 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %

07/16 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %

07/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium %

07/22 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park %

07/25 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %

07/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %

07/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %

07/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %

08/01 – Brussels, BE @ Stade Roi-Baudoin %

09/03 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *

09/05 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field *

09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium *

09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *

09/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium *

09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center *

09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium *

10/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

10/07 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio El Campin

10/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ La Plata

10/14 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

10/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Morumbi Stadium

^ = w/ OneRepublic

# = w/ The Lumineers

% = w/ Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

* = w/ Beck