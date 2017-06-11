Beck to open U2’s Joshua Tree fall tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
U2 recently extended their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour into the fall with a new leg of US tour dates. Now, it’s been revealed that Beck will open these shows.
Prior to joining U2, Beck will play a string of headlining shows in July and August, including festival appearances at Telluride’s Ride Festival and Portland’s Musicfest NW Presents Project Pabst.
Beck has been hyping a new album for over a year now, which he’s teased with the release of a trio of singles: “Wow”, “Dreams”, and “Up All Night”. Still no word on when the as-yet-untitled LP will surface.
Beck 2017 Tour Dates:
07/09 – Telluride, CO @ Ride Festival
07/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
07/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
08/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
08/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Intersteller Rodeo
08/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
08/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee
08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
08/25 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/27 – Portland, OR @ Musicfest NW Presents Project Pabst
09/03 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *
09/05 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field *
09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium *
09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *
09/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium *
09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center *
09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium *
# = w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band
^ = w/ Thundercat
* = w/ U2
U2 2017 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Miami, Fl @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ^
06/16 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium ^
06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field #
06/20 – Washington, DC @ FedExField #
06/23 – Toronto, ONT @ Rogers Centre #
06/25 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium #
06/28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #
06/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #
07/01 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium ^
07/08 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %
07/09 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %
07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympic Stadium %
07/15 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %
07/16 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %
07/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium %
07/22 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park %
07/25 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %
07/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %
07/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %
07/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %
08/01 – Brussels, BE @ Stade Roi-Baudoin %
09/03 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *
09/05 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field *
09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium *
09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *
09/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium *
09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center *
09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium *
10/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
10/07 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio El Campin
10/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ La Plata
10/14 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional
10/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Morumbi Stadium
^ = w/ OneRepublic
# = w/ The Lumineers
% = w/ Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
* = w/ Beck