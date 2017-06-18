Menu
Beyoncé has given birth to twins: Report

Blue Ivy is now a big sister

on June 18, 2017, 12:59am
Beyoncé has given birth to twins, according to PEOPLE.

The 35-year-old pop singer and her husband, Jay Z, are now parents of three. Their first child, Blue Ivy, was born back in 2012.

Beyoncé first announced her pregnancy back in February, prompting the cancelation of her headlining performance at Coachella. Rumors of her birth hit a fever pitch earlier this week after Jay Z missed his own induction ceremony into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple are “thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

