Atlanta hip-hop legend Big Boi is currently preparing to release his latest solo album, Boomiverse, on June 16th. In anticipation, the OutKast rapper has shared a new video for “Kill Jill”, his booming collaboration with Killer Mike and Jeezy.

Longtime OutKast collaborator Bryan Barber directed the Tarantino-inspired video, which pays homage to his 2003 film Kill Bill with its stark opening cinematography of geishas performing for crime bosses in their secret lair. From there, the scene switches to Killer Mike performing his verse in a red darkroom with dollar bills hanging from laundry lines in lieu of photos. The Run the Jewels rapper then makes his way outside in front of a convertible before passing the baton to Jeezy, who recites the chorus in a darkly lit room while his suit is being groomed.

Finally, Big Boi enters the picture and the video gets kicked up a notch. The ATLien first appears while seated on a throne with a lion (!) by his side, before donning a crown, full chainmail, and equipping himself with a sword. Kill Bill meets Game of Thrones — we can dig it.

Prior to today’s video, Big Boi released a goofy visual for the Boomiverse lead single, “Mic Jack”, with Adam Levine. He also recently teamed up with Run the Jewels proper for Danger Mouse’s contribution to the epic Baby Driver soundtrack, “Chase Me”.

Update: Big Boi has revealed the Boomiverse artwork and tracklist. Featured artists include Killer Mike, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Pimp C, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Sleepy Brown, and Curren$y.

Boomiverse Album Art:

Boomiverse Tracklist:

01. Da Next Day

02. Kill Jill (feat. Killer Mike & Jeezy)

03. Mic Jack (feat. Adam Levine)

04. In the South (feat. Gucci Mane & Pimp C)

05. Order of Operations

06. All Night

07. Get Wit It (feat. Snoop Dogg)

08. Overthunk

09. Chocolate

10. Made Man (feat. Killer Mike & Kurupt)

11. Freakanomics (feat. Sleepy Brown)

12. Follow Deez (feat. Curren$y & Killer Mike)

Big Boi will be performing at a handful of festivals this summer in support of his follow-up to 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. Find those dates below.

Big Boi 2017 Tour Dates:

07/07-09 – Victorville, CA @ Chalice Music and Art Festival

09/02 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/16 – Queens, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival