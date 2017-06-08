Photo by Philip Cosores
Boomiverse is the forthcoming solo album from Big Boi, due for arrival next week on June 16th. The OutKast rapper has already given a few sneak peaks at his third LP, previously unboxing the Adam Levine-assisted “Mic Jack” and “Kill Jill” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy. Another guest-heavy teaser has been revealed today with “In the South”.
Staying true to both the title of the song and the LP, this latest cut rattles and reverberates like a true Atlanta-bred hip-hop banger. Fellow Georgia legend Gucci Mane and the late Pimp C pop into the mix to lend complementary cameos.
Hear what it’s like “In the South” down below.
Boomiverse Tracklist:
01. Da Next Day
02. Kill Jill (feat. Killer Mike & Jeezy)
03. Mic Jack (feat. Adam Levine)
04. In the South (feat. Gucci Mane & Pimp C)
05. Order of Operations
06. All Night
07. Get Wit It (feat. Snoop Dogg)
08. Overthunk
09. Chocolate
10. Made Man (feat. Killer Mike & Kurupt)
11. Freakanomics (feat. Sleepy Brown)
12. Follow Deez (feat. Curren$y & Killer Mike)