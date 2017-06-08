Photo by Philip Cosores

Boomiverse is the forthcoming solo album from Big Boi, due for arrival next week on June 16th. The OutKast rapper has already given a few sneak peaks at his third LP, previously unboxing the Adam Levine-assisted “Mic Jack” and “Kill Jill” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy. Another guest-heavy teaser has been revealed today with “In the South”.

Staying true to both the title of the song and the LP, this latest cut rattles and reverberates like a true Atlanta-bred hip-hop banger. Fellow Georgia legend Gucci Mane and the late Pimp C pop into the mix to lend complementary cameos.

Hear what it’s like “In the South” down below.

Boomiverse Tracklist:

01. Da Next Day

02. Kill Jill (feat. Killer Mike & Jeezy)

03. Mic Jack (feat. Adam Levine)

04. In the South (feat. Gucci Mane & Pimp C)

05. Order of Operations

06. All Night

07. Get Wit It (feat. Snoop Dogg)

08. Overthunk

09. Chocolate

10. Made Man (feat. Killer Mike & Kurupt)

11. Freakanomics (feat. Sleepy Brown)

12. Follow Deez (feat. Curren$y & Killer Mike)