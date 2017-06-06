Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Big Thief share new album Capacity: Stream

CoSigned folk rockers return with an impressive follow-up to 2016's Masterpiece

by
on June 06, 2017, 4:45pm
0 comments

Photo by Nina Corcoran

This Friday, June 9th, Big Thief will release their new album, Capacity, via Saddle Creek Records. In anticipation, it’s streaming in full over on NPR.

The 11-track effort finds the CoSigned indie/folk rockers picking up where they left off thematically on their previous LP, 2016’s acclaimed Masterpiece. “There is a darker darkness and a lighter light on this album,” singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker noted in a press release. “The songs search for a deeper level of self-acceptance, to embrace the world within and without. I think Masterpiece began that process, as a first reaction from inside the pain, and Capacity continues that examination with a wider perspective.” Early singles “Mary” and “Mythological Beauty” are just two of the many complex and incredibly revealing reflections on the LP.

In her review of the album, Consequence of Sound’s own Katherine Flynn writes:

“‘Folk rock’ is a hot ticket and a crowded arena these days, but collectively, Lenker and company have carved out a niche that is uniquely their own, defined by the dualities inherent in life-altering moments and a kind of surrender to the beauty that’s found in chaos.”

Pre-orders are ongoing.

Capacity Album Artwork:

big thief capacity Big Thief share new album Capacity: Stream

Capacity Tracklist:
01. Pretty Things
02. Shark Smile
03. Capacity
04. Watering
05. Coma
06. Great White Shark
07. Mythological Beauty
08. Objects
09. Haley
10. Mary
11. Black Diamonds

Previous Story
Death From Above mark new era with name change, premiere “Freeze Me” single
Next Story
A dozen more incredible actors have signed on for Steven Spielberg’s film about the Pentagon Papers
No comments
More Stories