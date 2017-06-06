Big Thief share new album Capacity: Stream

Photo by Nina Corcoran

This Friday, June 9th, Big Thief will release their new album, Capacity, via Saddle Creek Records. In anticipation, it’s streaming in full over on NPR.

The 11-track effort finds the CoSigned indie/folk rockers picking up where they left off thematically on their previous LP, 2016’s acclaimed Masterpiece. “There is a darker darkness and a lighter light on this album,” singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker noted in a press release. “The songs search for a deeper level of self-acceptance, to embrace the world within and without. I think Masterpiece began that process, as a first reaction from inside the pain, and Capacity continues that examination with a wider perspective.” Early singles “Mary” and “Mythological Beauty” are just two of the many complex and incredibly revealing reflections on the LP.

In her review of the album, Consequence of Sound’s own Katherine Flynn writes:

“‘Folk rock’ is a hot ticket and a crowded arena these days, but collectively, Lenker and company have carved out a niche that is uniquely their own, defined by the dualities inherent in life-altering moments and a kind of surrender to the beauty that’s found in chaos.”

Capacity Album Artwork:

Capacity Tracklist:

01. Pretty Things

02. Shark Smile

03. Capacity

04. Watering

05. Coma

06. Great White Shark

07. Mythological Beauty

08. Objects

09. Haley

10. Mary

11. Black Diamonds