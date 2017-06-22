Bill Cosby to hold town halls to educate young people about sexual assault

It’s been less than a week since Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case ended in a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach an unanimous decision, but the comedian has already announced his next move: educating today’s youth about sexual assault.

Cosby’s spokespeople, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, shared the news during an appearance on Good Day Alabama on Wednesday, disclosing his plans to speak at town halls this summer and inform young people, specifically athletes, about how to be on the lookout for situations that could be ripe for accusations.

“They need know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing,” explained Wyatt. “And it also affects married men.”

When a Good Day Alabama host astutely commented that it seemed like “kind of a ‘do as I say not as I do’ situation,” Benson quickly stepped in to explain that sexual assault laws are changing.

“The statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended,” she said. “So, this is why people need to be educated on a brush against the shoulder, you know anything at this point can be considered sexual assault and it’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

As things stand, it sounds like Cosby will essentially be holding events to teach people how to avoid being accused of sex crimes. As women’s advocacy group UltraViolet told HuffPo, “Let’s call this tour what it really is: Bill Cosby’s ‘how to get away with rape and sexual assault’ tour. The fact that Cosby, a man who has admitted to drugging women with quaaludes, would have the audacity to travel the country teaching men how to avoid rape accusations is a disgusting display of rape culture in action.”