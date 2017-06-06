Bill Murray covers Van Morrison at debut concert, announces first-ever tour

Bill Murray recently announced his first-ever musical album, New Worlds. Ahead of its September release, the legendary comedian made an appearance at the Dresden Music Festival in Germany on Sunday and debuted music from the project, along with a cover of Van Morrison’s “When Will I Ever Learn To Live In God?”.

Decked out in a black tuxedo, Murray flexed his chops while backed by his collaborators from the album, cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez. To top things off, he tossed out roses from his bouquet to the audience after finishing his vocal performance. Watch the fan-shot footage below.

Unglaublich! 🎼❤️ #billmurray #vanmorrison #dresdnermusikfestspiele #kulturpalastdresden A post shared by Steffi (@cutting_ice_to_snow) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Bill Murray #dresden A post shared by @holger_ka on Jun 4, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

New Worlds features Murray reading selections from Whitman, Hemingway, and Twain as the ensemble plays Bach, Schubert, and Piazzolla. He also sing songs from West Side Story, Van Morrison, Gershwin (“It Ain’t Necessarily So”), and Stephen Foster (“Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair”).

There are also plans to take the album on tour, with his US debut set for July 20th at Festival Napa Valley. He’ll then embark on a full-fledged outing in October. Find the full schedule below.

Bill Murray 2017 Tour Dates:

07/20 – Napa, CA @ Festival Napa Valley

10/06 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Granada Theatre

10/07 – Palm Desert, CA @ McCallum Theatre

10/08 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Christopher Cohan Center

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center

10/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Kleinhaus Music Hall

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Koerner Hall

10/16 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

10/26 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

11/29 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/01 – Escondido, CA @ TBD

12/02 – Palo Alto, CA @ TBD

12/04 – Arcata, CA @ TBD