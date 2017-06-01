Björk enthralls Walt Disney Concert Hall with orchestral performance: Setlist + video

Photo by Philip Cosores
Björk’s virtual reality experience, Björk Digital, is currently in the middle of its second stateside showing as part of a special exhibition in Los Angeles, California. On Tuesday night, the Icelandic musician brought the exhibit to life by performing with the LA Philharmonic during the orchestra’s Reykjavik Festival at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Currently the last planned Vulnicura strings performance, the concert saw Björk accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra led by her countryman Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason. In addition to running through eight out of the nine songs from Vulcinera, she also played crowd favorites “Jóga” and “I’ve Seen It All”.
Although security was apparently tight about taking photos and recording video, a few fans were still able to sneak footage of the concert. Check out the the fan-shot video of her performance and the full setlist below.
Setlist:
Stonemilker
Lionsong
History of Touches
Black Lake
Family
Notget
Intermission
Aurora
I’ve Seen It All
Jóga
Vertebrae by Vertebrae
Bachelorette
Quicksand
Mouth Mantra
Encore:
The Anchor Song
Pluto