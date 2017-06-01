Björk enthralls Walt Disney Concert Hall with orchestral performance: Setlist + video

Photo by Philip Cosores

Björk’s virtual reality experience, Björk Digital, is currently in the middle of its second stateside showing as part of a special exhibition in Los Angeles, California. On Tuesday night, the Icelandic musician brought the exhibit to life by performing with the LA Philharmonic during the orchestra’s Reykjavik Festival at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Currently the last planned Vulnicura strings performance, the concert saw Björk accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra led by her countryman Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason. In addition to running through eight out of the nine songs from Vulcinera, she also played crowd favorites “Jóga” and “I’ve Seen It All”.

Although security was apparently tight about taking photos and recording video, a few fans were still able to sneak footage of the concert. Check out the the fan-shot video of her performance and the full setlist below.

#BJÖRK with #LAphil is simply #🔮 #Vulnicura #WaltDisneyConcertHall A post shared by mansooramjed (@mansooramjed) on May 31, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Absolutely no cameras no video no pictures absolutely no usage of phones whatsoever. BJORK BJORK BJORK / McQueen . So much magic 🔮-Thank you for being my partner in crime @mattpetran A post shared by Courtney Michelle (@cmox2) on May 31, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

💗LOVE iS A TWO WAY DREAM💗 #björk #bachelorette #laphil A post shared by Artist (@robscheppy) on May 31, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

My queen. #björk A post shared by Mike Rose (@themikerose) on May 31, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Last night I had the privilege of seeing a goddess for the first time. @bjork taught me how to find beauty in all my sadness, to explore life's curiosities, to enjoy being different and weird. Thank you so much. #bjork #iveseenitall A post shared by Victor Daniel Romo (@fakeart123) on May 31, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

There is something about the way Bjork sings "emotional landscapes" that gets me EVERY time. #jóga #stateofemergency #favoritesong A post shared by Samantha Hale (@thesamanthahale) on May 31, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

BREATHTAKING @bjork #bachelorette #WaltDisneyConcertHall #orchestra #Björk A post shared by Homa Safar (@homasafar) on May 31, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Setlist:

Stonemilker

Lionsong

History of Touches

Black Lake

Family

Notget

Intermission

Aurora

I’ve Seen It All

Jóga

Vertebrae by Vertebrae

Bachelorette

Quicksand

Mouth Mantra

Encore:

The Anchor Song

Pluto