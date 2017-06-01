Menu
Björk enthralls Walt Disney Concert Hall with orchestral performance: Setlist + video

Icelandic singer was accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra led by her countryman Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason

by
on June 01, 2017, 5:50pm
Photo by Philip Cosores

Björk’s virtual reality experience, Björk Digital, is currently in the middle of its second stateside showing as part of a special exhibition in Los Angeles, California. On Tuesday night, the Icelandic musician brought the exhibit to life by performing with the LA Philharmonic during the orchestra’s Reykjavik Festival at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Currently the last planned Vulnicura strings performance, the concert saw Björk accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra led by her countryman Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason. In addition to running through eight out of the nine songs from Vulcinera, she also played crowd favorites “Jóga” and “I’ve Seen It All”.

Although security was apparently tight about taking photos and recording video, a few fans were still able to sneak footage of the concert. Check out the the fan-shot video of her performance and the full setlist below.

#BJÖRK with #LAphil is simply #🔮 #Vulnicura #WaltDisneyConcertHall

A post shared by mansooramjed (@mansooramjed) on

💗LOVE iS A TWO WAY DREAM💗 #björk #bachelorette #laphil

A post shared by Artist (@robscheppy) on

My queen. #björk

A post shared by Mike Rose (@themikerose) on

BREATHTAKING @bjork #bachelorette #WaltDisneyConcertHall #orchestra #Björk

A post shared by Homa Safar (@homasafar) on

Setlist:
Stonemilker
Lionsong
History of Touches
Black Lake
Family
Notget

Intermission

Aurora
I’ve Seen It All
Jóga
Vertebrae by Vertebrae
Bachelorette
Quicksand
Mouth Mantra

Encore:
The Anchor Song
Pluto

