Back in April, Björk shared a virtual reality music video for “Notget”. The Icelandic songstress returns today with a new, non-VR version of the clip.

Directed by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones, who also helmed the original, it sees Björk imagined as some kind of bulbous, underwater creature not unlike the one seen in the VR visual. She appears all in black, morose and mysterious at first, but following the arc of the song, Björk’s character later lights up to reveal something that resembles a futuristic jellyfish. Check it out above (via Creators).

“Notget” is taken from Björk’s 2015 album, Vulnicura. Recently, she released her first-ever, career-spanning songbook of sheet music.