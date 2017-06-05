Bonobo releases new Bambro Koyo Ganda EP: Stream/download

Photo by Philip Cosores
Earlier this year, British producer Bonobo dropped his latest LP, Migration. One of the album tracks, “Bambro Koyo Ganda”, now leads his new three-track EP of the same name.
In addition to the original version of the song featuring Innov Gnawa, the EP features an analog version of the title track. Capping off the effort is a brand new song called “Samurai”, a grooving track built on stuttering vocal samples. Take a listen to the entire thing below, and download it for yourself here.
Bambro Koyo Ganda EP Artwork:
To go along with the new music, Bonobo has announced new North American tour dates that stretch into fall. Find his complete schedule below.
Bonobo 2017 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Palm Springs, CA @ Splash House *
06/21 – Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheatre
06/23-25 – Groene Heuvels, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
06/24 – Clonmellon, IE @ Body & Soul
06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
06/20 – St. Gallen, CH @ OpenAir Festival
07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/02 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/08 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica
07/09 – Lorcortondo, IT @ Locus Festival
07/12-16 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival
07/14-16 – Ferropolis, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/16 – London, UK @ Citadel Festival
07/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
07/21 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
07/22 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion
07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/25 – Perth, AU @ Metro City
07/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Town hall
07/30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/04-06 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival
08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/24 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
08/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
08/26 – Mount Tremblant, QC @ Wanderlust
08/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/31 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
09/01 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Festival
09/06 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
09/08 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
09/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
09/13 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
09/14-17 – Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia Festival
09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/22-24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/28 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto
10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ iII Points