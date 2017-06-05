Bonobo releases new Bambro Koyo Ganda EP: Stream/download

Photo by​​ Philip Cosores

​​Earlier this year, British producer Bonobo dropped his latest LP, Migration. One of the album tracks, “Bambro Koyo Ganda”, now leads his new three-track EP of the same name.

In addition to the original version of the song featuring Innov Gnawa, the EP features an analog version of the title track. Capping off the effort is a brand new song called “Samurai”, a grooving track built on stuttering vocal samples. Take a listen to the entire thing below, and download it for yourself here.

Bambro Koyo Ganda EP Artwork:

To go along with the new music, Bonobo has announced new North American tour dates that stretch into fall. Find his complete schedule below.

Bonobo 2017 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Palm Springs, CA @ Splash House *

06/21 – Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheatre

06/23-25 – Groene Heuvels, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

06/24 – Clonmellon, IE @ Body & Soul

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/20 – St. Gallen, CH @ OpenAir Festival

07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/02 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/08 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica

07/09 – Lorcortondo, IT @ Locus Festival

07/12-16 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

07/14-16 – Ferropolis, DE @ Melt! Festival

07/16 – London, UK @ Citadel Festival

07/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

07/21 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

07/22 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion

07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/25 – Perth, AU @ Metro City

07/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Town hall

07/30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/04-06 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival

08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/24 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

08/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

08/26 – Mount Tremblant, QC @ Wanderlust

08/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/31 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

09/01 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Festival

09/06 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

09/08 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

09/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

09/13 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

09/14-17 – Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia Festival

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/22-24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/28 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ iII Points